Easter Saturday racing returns to Musselburgh

WHAT better way to spend the Easter weekend than by taking the advice of Queen and spending a day at the races.

On 20 April, Musselburgh Racecourse brings back its Easter Saturday Raceday for a third year running.

The popular raceday is now a firm favourite on the East Lothian racing calendar and has even received the royal seal of approval from The Queen herself with the racing of the prestigious £100,000 Queen’s Cup.

Launched in 2017 to mark Her Majesty’s long-standing relationship with the racecourse, having opened the Queen’s Stand 1995 she returned in 2016 on the racecourse’s 200th anniversary to present the specially commissioned Bi-Centenary Cup.

Another racing highlight on the day will be the running of the Scottish Sprint Cup.

Making it an ocassion for all the family, live music from Funkwagen will help set the atmosphere between races as will a selection of activities guaranteed to keep even the most energetic of youngsters entertained.

Just head for the dedicated Kids Zone on the Linkfield Lawn where kids of all ages and will be catered for by a variety of free of charge fun fair rides and game stalls.

Face painting will also feature and the ever-popular Easter Bunny makes a return handing out chocolate eggs to little racegoers looking for a sweet treat.. and don’t miss the Easter Egg hunt.

Keeping the Easter celebrations going for the adults, a range of Raceday Packages including admission, drink and bite to eat are available.

The Gourmet Pie & Pint Package (£40) a pie from Artisan supplier Pie Not, chips and a pint, while those who prefer salt and sauce on their food can try the Fish & Chips Package (£40).

The Aberdeen Angus Burger & Beer Package (£31.99) includes a freshly cooked burger, topped with cheddar and fried onions, and served with chips.

Both packages come with a bottle of beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink.

Tickets cost £25 (£30 on the day) with children under 17 admitted free are available now from www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk