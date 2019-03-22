Edinburgh Festival and Fringe 2019: dates, how to get tickets and shows announced so far

The biggest Edinburgh events of the year are fast approaching. In August, the city will play host to the world famous Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe.

Whether you’re a tourist planning a visit for the summer holidays, or a local hoping to find ways to escape the crowds, you need to know when things are happening.

This year the International Festival and the Fringe will take place between 2 and 26 August.

Tickets

The International Festival programme will go live on 27 March.

The Fringe Box Office opens on 5 June, when the official programme for the festival is launched.

However, early tickets are available. New waves of shows are announced and tickets released for sale via the box office website in the months running up to the launch. The first set was on 31 January, and the next set will be revealed on 18 April.

After the full programme launch, you can also buy tickets by phone or in person over the counter at 180 High Street, Edinburgh.

Savings can be made by joining the Friends of the Fringe scheme where special two-for-one deals are available on certain shows.

Shows announced

Comedians and performers have been busy writing and rehearsing shows for the Fringe festival, with many giving fans teasers on social media.

Eddie Izzard has announced that he will be performing Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations at the Fringe this year.

Ruby Wax will be performing a show called ‘How To Be Human’ and up-and-coming poet and spoken-word artist Rob Auton has revealed that his show this year will be called ‘The Time Show’.