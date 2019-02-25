Edinburgh New Chapter Restaurant launches jazz nights series

Have your say

Adding to the oozing romantic ambiance of family-run New Chapter on Eyre Place is a new weekly jazz night to set a soulful sound to the dinner service.

Robert Pettigrew, on piano, and Kenny Ellis on bass, will be playing a a live music set of easy-listening jazz, blues and soul.

Weekly jazz to compliment New Chapter menu now every Wednesday.

The talented musical duo are regulars at the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and have previously played at venues such as the Waldorf Astoria and Brown’s Brasserie.

Launching on February 27, the jazz nights will take place every Wednesday evening, allowing diners to enjoy the award-winning food and service in the elegant setting.

Renowned for their seasonal produce, New Chapter has put Spring into the menu with some new dishes including a twist on an old favourite – lamb rump with crispy lamb belly, cockles and wild garlic puree and grilled hips cabbage.

For more information, visit newchapterrestaurant.co.uk or call, 0131 556 0006.

