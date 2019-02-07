Edinburgh pop star Nina Nesbitt nips home for intimate gig

“I’M blown away by the turn out and support from my home town. It was so lovely to see that people already know the words to the new album - one guy even had my logo tattooed on his ankle.”

Nina Nesbitt is talking after playing a pop-up acoustic set to promote her second album, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, earlier this week at The Pleasance.

The pop star who was brought up in Livingston and Balerno but now lives in London says, “It was so great to be back home. I haven’t been to Edinburgh in a while so it was really nostalgic driving past all my old haunts.”

She continues, “The turn out was amazing. Some of the people there had been fans for a long time so it was really cool to hear they’re loving the new album.”

And then there was super fan Tom, with ‘NN’, Nina’s initials, tattooed on his ankle.

“I was so shocked,” she laughs, “I didn’t think it was real. I’m very flattered though. I don’t think I would ever get a tattoo.

“My boyfriend [Mike Duce of rock band Lower Than Atlantis] is covered from head to toe, he has enough for both of us.”

Thinking for a moment she adds, “If I were to get anything, it would probably be a mini red apple to symbolise the beginning of my musical journey and then a mini pink lotus to mark my favourite piece of the work I’ve done.

“But I don’t really feel the need to get them inked into my skin though. I change my mind too often.”

The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change has been described as a change in direction for the singer. She agrees, the 24-year-old Nina is a different person to the teenager who broke into the music business in 2011.

“I’ve just grown up like any other girl would from 17-24. You change so much between those ages and this album reflects that. It’s definitely more mature but has still kept the pop chorus and story telling lyric aspect.

“I like to keep things fresh and try out new things. This album definitely has a solid sound though and I think the songs are technically crafted better.”

Three years in the making, you’d be forgiven for thinking Nina a perfectionist.

“Definitely,” she says, “but this album is also quite raw and imperfect. Some of the songs were written and produced in my bedroom.

“One of the songs I even kept as the first day writing demo. I definitely went with ‘vibe’ over polished perfection.

“It’s about the emotion and delivery for me. It was a really chilled process making this album because being between labels for a lot of it I had complete creative freedom. I found that really liberating.”

Despite her success as a performer, Nina reveals, “My first love is song-writing but the reason I decided to get back into performing was that I missed being the one to sing the song at the end of the writing session.”

Her songs have now been showcased by Jessie Ware, Olivia Holt, Don Diablo and The Shires.

“There’s something magical about playing live, but I think it’s good to have the best of both worlds and also be able to hide away in the studio, writing songs in my joggers,” she laughs.

As a child, it was a very different dream Nina held close to her heart.

A rhythmic gymnast in the Scottish team she was also fascinated by psychology and criminology.

“I considered doing that but music kinda took off as soon as I left school. I think being a rhythmic gymnast gave me my drive for building a music career.

“It was definitely a form of self expression through movement and that eventually turned into song-writing.”

Admitting she doesn’t get home often enough these days, the singer reflects, “I miss Edinburgh so much but I do love travelling and being in London.

“All the studios are down there and there are so many talented people. There’s also a growing number of my friends moving down to London, so it feels like a home from home.

“But I do miss how small Edinburgh is and how easy it is to get around.

“I loved going out as a teenager and find it hard to have a fun night out in London because it’s so overpriced and big.”

Those nights out often brought Nina to one of the Capital’s many music venues.

“My first ever gig was at Electric Circus down by the Waverley Station, I used to play Open Mic nights there to about five people, my parents included. Ha! I loved it.

“But my absolute favourite gig ever was Bon Iver at the Usher Hall in 2011. It was such a beautiful gig and I love that venue.

“My favourite venue growing up was at the Picture House which has now unfortunately turned into a bar, I believe. I’ve seen so many great gigs there and always aspired to headline it.”

She adds, “Everyone is so friendly in Edinburgh and you always bump into someone you know, which is kinda nice.

“Oh, and I also miss a good chippy. They’re hard to come by on my travels.”

Those travels have taken Nina around the world although she still has dreams of visiting Japan and South America.

“They’re really high up on my list. I just want to see the world through my music.

“We’re going on tour to Australia and New Zealand this year which I still can’t believe. I’m so excited.”

With a grin she quips. “I’d like to keep writing and making music for as long as I can to avoid going back to my retail job in St James’ Centre.”

One highlight of her career, so far, came in 2015 when Nina was invited to attend the Women In The World Summit, alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman and Cara Delevingne.

“I was honoured,” she beams. “It was really cool to talk about a subject that is so important.

“We discussed body image, social media and the effects that has on young girls.

“I was basically the voice of a young girl who is online and experiencing what that’s like.

“It was really interesting to hear everyone’s thoughts on it and it’s really important for people to remember not everything they see on Instagram etc is reality.”

So, if there is a youngster out there now, listening to her new album and wishing they could be a singer too, what advice would Nina pass on?

“Try and get yourself out there as much as possible

“There weren’t really any opportunities around where I lived at the time, but I used YouTube to get myself out there.

“It’s important to collaborate with other musicians too as you learn a lot. Also, talk to artists that you like, ask them questions. I often have competitions for fans to support me on tour so keep an eye out.

“With streaming now, anything really is possible.”

The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change is now available via iTunes and on MP3, CD and vinyl