Edinburgh’s 83 Hanover Street and Tom Kitchin shortlisted for GQ Awards

Rubbing shoulders with some of the top food establishments, most elaborate menus, inventive drinks lists and well-heeled venues in the country, Edinburgh’s 83 Hanover Street is one of only a handful outside of London in the running for the prestigious GQ Food & Drink Awards.

Shortlisted in the ‘Best Breakthrough’ category alongside five flashy London joints, the restaurant, which opened in the city centre last year, serves sharing bites and plates inspired by a melting pot of foodie heritage.

It is the first dining project from the former Gleneagles restaurant manager Juan José Castillo Castro and his partner Vanessa Alfano and plays tribute to Juan’s multicultural upbringing with influences of Chilean and Swedish cuisine.

He struck gold with 99 Hanover Street and just a hop, skip and a jump down the road Juan has now made culinary waves with 83 Hanover Street.

The team Tweeted their reaction: “Amazing to wake up to us in the shortlist for best breakthrough restaurant UK. Just being mentioned is an achievement on its own. So happy.”

Small ‘bites’ such as fried calamari with Merkén aioli and braised pork collar croquettes with apple and chili jam rub up against bigger such as plates beef cheeks, corn puree, ensalada Chilena and grilled monkfish and morcilla, mojo verde and new potatoes.

The Capital’s culinary king Tom Kitchin, head of his own burgeoning edible empire, has also been recognised in the shortlist for Best Restaurateur.

He posted on Instagram: “Very flattered to find out I’ve been shortlisted for the GQ Awards but as we all know there’s so much than just one person behind success...Thanks to everyone in the team for allowing me to do what I love the most.”

Leading Aberdeen cocktail bar Orchid is the only other Scottish establishment to be shortlisted.

Last year the GQ Food & Drink Awards, presented by Veuve Clicquot, received thousands of suggestions from across the country. This is its fifth outing – and following record responses – the search for 2019 winners us up to the formidable panel of judges, including Michelin-starred, global chef Jason Atherton, whose restaurant group The Social Company has opened 17 restaurants in just seven years, razor-tongued critic Oliver Peyton and Pippa Guy, the first woman in more than 100 years to earn the coveted white jacket at The Savoy’s world-renowned American Bar.

