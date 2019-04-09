Edinburgh's Barney’s Beer team up with Idlewild for new album release

Idlewild’s album, Interview Music, which launched on Friday, has been paired with "Bad Logic" a limited edition drink brewed by Barney's Beer at Summerhall.

It is their second album to be linked with a beer - in 2015 "Scottish Fiction" was the first brew the band made in collaboration with the Edinburgh-based Brewery and sold out within a month.

Their latest album, Interview Music is Idlewild’s 8th full studio album and a limited run of 2000 cans have been made.

Available online, at launch events and through Scottish Stockists with distribution to trade via EeBria and it will also be available for Idlewild fans from Flavourly online.

A strictly limited edition beer, Bad Logic will also be available in most independent Edinburgh bottle shops and the Summerhall Shop

