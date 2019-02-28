THE Edinburgh Wedding Fair returns to the Corn Exchange this weekend bringing more than 130 specially selected exhibitors to the New Market Road venue to ensure that your big day goes without a hitch.

For the Capital’s brides and grooms, grooms and grooms and brides and brides, all roads lead to the popular event.

From dresses to die for, the smartest groomswear, creative cakes and fabulous flowers plus of course, the best venues, stationery and jewellery, every angle is covered.

The Edinburgh Wedding Fair has been running bi-annually at the Corn Exchange since 2003, becoming the largest must visit event for brides and grooms in the east of Scotland.

With everything under one roof, there’s sure to be a company that matches your own ideas, themes and budget.

Highlights of the two-day event include daily fashion shows, which will keep you up to date with the latest fashion trends.

Experts from the Scottish Wedding Directory will be on hand to showcase everything you need to know about bridal fashion, flowers and grooms- wear.

That way you’ll definitely know for sure that your wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses and grooms’ attire is following the latest trends.

When you are tired of looking through the wedding photography, bands and wedding entertainment on offer, relax and discuss your options with family and friends at the gin and Prosecco bar.

And watch out for great value discounts available from many suppliers.

No matter what stage of wedding planning you are at, from newly engaged to taking care of the final details, the Fair is a great day out for the whole wedding party.

Or you could make it a girlie day with bridesmaids and friends, an inspirational day with mum or a planning day with your future partner.

The Edinburgh Wedding Fair and Fashion Show, Edinburgh Corn Exchange, New Market Road, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4.30pm, Day Admission tickets £6 from www.tickettailor.com/events/edinburghcornexchange/211665