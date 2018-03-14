EPT learn their 10 times table

EDINBURGH People’s Theatre celebrates the start of its 75th anniversary year with a play they last performed in 1981, Alan Ayckbourn’s Ten Times Table.

Ayckbourn is widely recognised now as Britain’s most prolific and successful living playwright, with more than 80 plays to his credit.

Ten Times Table is one of his earlier ones, and was first performed in Scarborough in 1977, before transferring to London in 1978.

Regardless of its vintage, however, its setting, plot and characters remain as relevant and funny today as they were when it premiered 41 years ago..

This new production, at the Church Hill Theatre later this month, is directed by EPT’s longest serving member Val Lennie who says, “I love the way Alan Ayckbourn writes. His plays are always imaginative, witty and often challenging to stage.

“Ten Times Table, whilst not being difficult to stage, certainly falls into the category of witty and imaginative.

“Over the years I have been involved with a number of Ayckbourn plays, either on stage or as director and, with Ten Times Table, I feel that I am returning to a trusted and well loved friend.”

The play deals with the actions of a committee in the village of Pendon. It has been formed with the purpose of organising a local fete.

When the committee decides that what the day needs is a pageant depicting a local historical event they must come up with something suitable.

And so they base their pageant on a somewhat vague event described as ‘The Massacre of the Pendon 12’.

Initially there is agreement among the committee members but this rapidly evaporates as personalities within the committee start to clash.

Two opposing factions emerge and plans for the proposed peaceful pageant gradually disintegrate as the factions become increasingly extreme... all of which leads to a cataclysmic finale.

The EPT cast is...

Ray - Pat Hymers

Donald - Kevin Rowe

Helen - Lynn Cameron

Sophie - Stephanie Hammond

Eric - Euan McIntyre

Audrey- Beverley Wright

Lawrence - Adrian Smith

Tim- Derek Ward

Philippa - Kelly Simmonds

Max Kirkov - David Spiller

Ten Times Table, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, Wednesday 28-Friday 30 March, 7.30pm, Saturday 31, 2.30pm, £12, 0333-666 3366