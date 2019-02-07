Experience the thrill of Dalkeith Country Park’s new Sky Maze

A THRILLING new sky-high network of twisting, turning walkways, treehouses, ramps, rope bridges and huge slides is launched at Dalkeith Country Park this weekend.

Created for only the bravest of young adventurers and their adults, the new section of the Park’s Fort Douglas is inspired by the original playground.

Sky Maze

Sky Maze is designed to evoke the nostalgia of those who have fond memories of the original playground - renowned for its scope for adventure and sheer height.

With its swinging jungle bridge, invisible floor, scramble net and a pair of five metre ‘high slides’, Sky Maze recreates the exciting outdoor fun many remember Dalkeith Country Park for and brings it to a whole new generation.

The new equipment is open to ages five and over while under-fives can play too with adult supervision.

Remko Plooij of Dalkeith Country Park says, “We want the new Sky Maze to evoke a sense of nostalgia as well as ensuring everyone enjoys plenty of fun and adventure high up in the trees.

“And we’re not just welcoming kids to have all the fun when the Sky Maze opens, it will be suitable for adults and one section of it is accessible for assisted wheelchairs, pushchairs and buggies.

“So anyone who remembers the playground of days gone by can come along and enjoy the fun with the children in their own families.”

The Launch Weekend on 9 and 10 February will also boast a range of free additional activities.

Come as a pirate, princess, king, queen, prince, knight, astronaut – any adventurer past or present and you could win a fancy dress prize.

There will also be face painting from 11am to 3pm, and the chance to create a pirate paper boat, make your own wand, design a Sky Maze clay creature, build a spaghetti Sky Maze structure and to make a swashbuckling balloon sword.

New activity sheets will also be available for pre-school and 6+.

Photo opportunities in our new giant picture frame

Activities run from 10.30am–3.30pm. Sign up on entry (15 children limit for each session on a first come first served basis), Up to 24 months Free, 2–4 years £5, 5–12 years £7, Adult (13+) £3