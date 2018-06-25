Fatherson set to make waves at Sneaky Pete’s

ALTERNATIVE rock band Fatherson may have toured with the likes of Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, Panic! at the Disco, Feeder, Twin Atlantic, Enter Shikari and Idlewild, but when they appear at Sneaky Pete’s on Thursday, the focus will firmly be on them.

The three-piece comprising Ross Leighton, Marc Strain and Greg Walkinshaw comes to town to pro mote the release of their new single, Making Waves.

The single accompanies news of the band’s third album Sum Of All Your Parts due for release on 14 September.

Making Waves is indicative of what to expect from the next Fatherson LP according to guitarist and vocalist Leighton, who says the song “defined how the album would sound” as well as being a “heart on your sleeve slacker tune with a tonne of groove.”

The single does mark a change of direction for the band – the rousing and anthemic choruses remain but there is a newfound edge.

Bassist Strain goes further when contemplating the shift in band’s sound, “As a band we’re always going to have ‘rocky’ songs but rock music can be very formulaic and boring.

“We didn’t want this record to just be a carbon copy of Open Book or I Am An Island. Making Waves was the song that made us rethink our process and start to get really excited about this new album.”

Traditionally a word of mouth band, Fatherson have established themselves as a potent live force, having already sold out The Barrowlands as well as London’s Scala, while their “blistering shows” have seen them develop “a rabid fanbase”.

Experience that for yourself at Sneaky’s on Thursday.

Fatherson Album Preview, Sneaky Pete’s, Cowgate, Thursday 28 June, 7pm, £7, 0131 225 1757