Feel the Latin vibes as Archerfield goes salsa

A LITTLE Slice of Havana comes to Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian next weekend.

The Canteen Street Food Festival gets a Latin makeover with open-air salsa party and vintage car display on Saturday 30 June.

Rogue Village’s hugely successful festival will culminate in an open-air salsa party in the beautiful 18th century walled garden and as no tribute to Havana would be complete without cars, a selection of Scotland’s finest vintage cars will be on display.

Meanwhile, Canteen’s ever stellar and varied line-up will be bringing the Latin flavour with Spice Girl, Moskito Spanish Bites and Herringbone’s mixologists serving a selection of Cuban-inspired cocktails amongst ten other traders.

The salsa party will close the festival from 5pm-8pm, led by Ami Emirato of Bachata Edinburgh Community with Scotland’s Venezuelan pioneering Salsa DJ, Freddy Ramirez.

Ami will lead some taster sessions at this inclusive social dance party.

Canteen has quickly established itself as a firm favourite on the street food calendar with foodies, families and traders alike.

Positioning street food in a rural environment makes this a truly unique experience - juxtaposing trailers, firepits and DJs with the 18th century walled courtyard, amongst woodland trails and landscaped gardens.

Archerfield Walled Garden is within a 40-minute drive from Edinburgh.

Entry is free for children and £1 per adult. For the little ones, children can enjoy The Fairy Trail, an enchanted woodland walk where, armed with fairy dust, they can discover the tiny homes and stories of the local fairy community.

Canteen Street Food Festival, Archerfield Walled Garden, Archerfield Estate, Dirleton, East Lothian, 30 June, noon-8pm, £1