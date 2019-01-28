Festival to celebrate Iranian culture

The Capital is to be treated to a taste of one of the world’s most misunderstood cultures once again to celebrate a decade of the Edinburgh Iranian Festival.

The festival has become a permanent fixture in Edinburgh’s calendar after ten years and is hitting the city in March with a jam-packed diverse line-up of entertainment to mark the event’s anniversary.

Aiming to promote Iran’s rich history and its contemporary cultural life, the biennial festival aims to address misconceptions about the country by introducing Scots to the heart and soul of its rich and varied culture – from it history and food to its art and music.

With more than 5000 Iranians currently living in Scotland, organisers decided to return to the Capital to showcase the strong relationship between the two countries.

The Edinburgh Iranian Festival, to run from March 1-7, will feature unique pairings between Scottish and Iranian artists and performers. Iranian and Scottish bagpipers and traditional dancers with the Lian Band and Stockbridge Pipe Band will perform in a procession from Edinburgh Castle to the National Museum of Scotland.

Suffused with spices native to the Middle East, a cookery workshop held by Fariba Fekri, a self-taught chef who has lived in the Capital for more than 20 years.

Fariba will be demonstrating a typical three-course Iranian menu during the workshop, where attendees will be invited to ask questions and enjoy a buffet before taking home a recipe booklet to try out on their own.

In collaboration with the Filmhouse, an Iranian film season will screen films not yet seen before in Scotland and the UK, as well as host a panel with director Ahmad Kiarostami and multi-award winning actress Fatemeh Motamed Arya.

Other highlights include a craft fair, a fashion show, a play and a book launch.

Festival founder Sara Kheradmand said: “We cannot believe that we have reached the ten-year anniversary for this festival.

“This has only been possible through the support of our sponsors, the enthusiasm of our volunteers and the sea of talent we find when looking at Iran and its culture.

“By showcasing the best cultural talent that Iran has to offer, and by enabling collaborations between Iranian and Scottish artists to flourish, we’re confident there is something for everyone in this year’s festival line-up.”

For more information go to www.ediranfest.co.uk