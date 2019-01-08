Food Studio brunch is a break from the norm

Different – an adjective often associated cynically with something difficult to find an optimistic description for.

But the difference between Sunday brunch at the Edinburgh Food Studio and any other in the city is anything but negative.

Although brunch staples such as eggs and mushrooms feature, the experimental chefs at the Dalkeith Road restaurant add a dollop of the unusual to test even the most seasoned of Sunday morning diners.

A recent service also included palate-surprising combinations such as charred broccoli with creamy scallop roe (£6), moist roast goose with vinegary sprouts and fried egg (£12.50) and a bitter leaf salad with Spenwood cheese and a sweet glaze (£5.50).

In tapas style, (not size) the dishes are brought to customers seated at two long communal tables when they are ready.

With apparent simplicity, each dish is created from complex techniques, their intricacy masked by the time they reach the table. Such elaborate, well-researched cheffing sometimes prompts a bit of a wait between plates.

But the unique environment commands a leisurly place ­perfectly suited to the rightful pace of a breakfast/lunch combo.

The restaurant which started out, and still is, a food research hub, previously laid on special evening events and set ­dinners cooked by some of the world’s top 50 chefs including a Raymond Blanc protege Nurdin Topham, Ana Roš – the World’s Best Female Chef 2017 – and a team from Stockholm’s two Michelin-starred Oaxen.

Now welcoming curious diners at regular times, foodies can satisfy the culinary ambitions of experimentation and investigation throughout the week.

Brunch is a great way to dip your toe in the ever-changing boiling waters at EFS, available on Sundays from 11am-2.30pm, or jump straight in and try the set tasting menu from 6-9pm on Wednesday to Saturday or sample the à la carte lunch menu from 12-2:30pm Thursday to Saturday.