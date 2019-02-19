HOT on the heels of the news that elrow, an award-winning experiential event concept and party is heading back to Scotland, it has been revealed that the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston will host the event.

‘Anything Goes’ is the order of the day throughout Singermorning, one of the events madcap themes which will take place on the huge outdoor stage. Expect the unexpected as stilt walkers stride amongst crowds and super hero costumes, sunglasses and red wigs are dished out as fancy dress.

Plus there will be numerous opportunities to win elrow money from the numerous inflatable games and activities dotted around the site.

Across the site, an array of characters, including ping-pong players, karaoke extraordinaries and fruit juice loving sumo wrestlers, are celebrating Chinese RowYear in the Centre.

It’s a time for joy and unity, so join sacred dragons under a canopy of lanterns and party.

On top this, The Absolute Pink Cathredral will also be joining the affray after making a huge splash at the London event.

With more than 20 DJs, tonnes of confetti, countless inflatables, giant puppets, hundreds of performers elrow should prove a great event as those who attended their Halloween Special there in 2017 will attest.

