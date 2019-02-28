Game of Thrones pop-up bar returns to Edinburgh

Have your say

A hugely popular Game of Thrones themed pop-up bar is to return to the Capital for a three-month stint.

An archway on Edinburgh’s East Market Street will be transformed once again into a Westerosi Tavern from Friday, March 1 until Sunday, May 26.

Taste your way across the Seven Kingdoms with a wine flight, enjoy a dram from the official Game of Thrones Single Malt Whisky collection, sample concoctions or simply sit back with a tankard of Seven Hells Ale.

Blood & Wine will be open seven days a week from midday until 1am at 27 East Market Street. Over 18s only.

