Gary: Tank Commander star Leah MacRae has Edinburgh date in her big fat fabulous diary

IF you don’t know her from Gary: Tank Commander, then the chances are you will from River City, however, this May Leah MacRae steps from in front of the camera and on to the stage as she tours her new show Leah MacRae’s Big Fat Fabulous Diary to the Queen’s Hall.

Her brand new one-woman show is ‘packed full of hysterical stories, comedy songs and even a ballad or two’.

She says, “I’m thrilled to be touring the hameland with my first very own one woman show.

“It’s something I’ve worked very hard on and I was delighted with the audience response we had from the handful of preview performances.

“The theme of this show is self-belief, embracing who you are and most of all it’s about laughing and having fun.”

First performed to a handful of sell out audiences in Glasgow and Ayr in 2018, the show includes laugh out loud stories such as Cleaning Cupboard First Winch, and The Hold-In Pants Naked Truffle Shuffle - taken straight from the well-loved pages of Leah’s ‘own’ diary.

Fans of the actress know she’s not afraid of playing funny, quick and very real characters but may well be in for a surprise when she belts out some ‘huge songs’.

It’s odds on they’ll also get to know the cheeky side of her as she delves into the pages of her Fabulous Diary and shares her stories.

One person who knows just how funny Macrae can be is Still Game star Jane McCarry, who says, “Leah MacRae is an absolute star. Really funny and so clever. What a show. Just brilliant.”

McCarry isn’t her only industry fan, Susan Nickson, writer and creator of hit TV comedy Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, adds, “An absolute consummate performer, Leah is the finest thing to come out of Scotland since Lagavulin... I’m still laughing. The best night out on the planet.”

Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, 30 May, 7.30pm, £22, 0131-668 2019