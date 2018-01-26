Get a selfie with the stars at Capital Sci-Fi Con

CAPITAL Sci-Fi Con at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, on the 3rd and 4th of February, bring a host of famous faces to the city, here are some of the guests you might recognise from TV and cinema...

SYLVESTER McCOY - Doctor Who

SYLVESTER was the seventh Doctor from 1987-89 and 1996. His other TV credits Rab C Nesbitt, Ghoul-Lashed and he was Radagast the Brown in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies.

JIMMY VEE - R2D2

JIMMY took over the role of R2D2 after the passing of Kenny Baker, but his acting career has spanned many years. Many will know him as various Doctor Who characters including Moxx of Balhoon, Skovox Blitzer and Bannakaffalatta, Lofty in Pan and a Gringott Goblin in Harry Potter.

JAMES MACKENZIE - Raven

JAMES played the title role Raven, In the multi-BAFTA-winning children’s adventure gameshow which ran 2002 to 2010 and returned in 2017. He also played Gary Trenton in River City.

SOPHIE ALDRED - Ace

THE seventh Doctor’s companion Ace will be reunited with her Doctor Who when Sophie appears on the Sunday for a Doctor Who panel.

JEREMY BULLOCH - Bobo Fett (Star Wars)

WELL known as the infamous Bounty Hunter Boba Fett, Jeremy appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and in Revenge of the Sith as Captain Colton.

CEZ WILLIAMS - Wonder Woman (Body-double)

WONDER Woman body double and stand in for Gal Gadot in the blockbuster hit film Wonder Woman, Cez will be wearing her Wonder Woman costume for photo opportunities and sharing tales of her time on set.

​IAN McELHINNEY - Barristan Selmy (Game of Thrones)

IAN plays Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones, he also starred in the last edition of the Star Wars story: Rogue One as General Jan Dodonna.

TERRY MOLLOY - Davros

TERRY was the third actor to play Davros, creator of the Daleks in Doctor Who, appearing in the stories Resurrection, Revelation and Remembrance of the Daleks.

JULIAN GLOVER - Walter Donovan (Indiana Jones), Grand Maester Pycelle (Game of Thrones) and General Veers (The Empire Strikes Back)

FANS will recognise Julian from numerous roles on screen such as the voice of Aragog in Harry Potter, Count Scarlioni in Doctor Who and Professor Kayn in Blakes 7.

Comic Guests

GUESTS from the world of comics attending include artist Nick Brokenshire, John Wagner, co-creator of Judge Dredd, artists Tanya Roberts, Colin Maxwell and Gary Erskine.

Capital Sci-Fi Con, Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Newmarket Road, Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 February, £10 adult day pass/£5 children’s day pass (5-15 years)/£24 family day pass (2 adults 2 children)/£18 adult weekend pass/£8 children’s weekend pass/£42 family weekend pass/Under 5s go free (maximum two per parent), available on the door on the day