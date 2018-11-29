Go tribal at Wee Dub this Hogmanay

Have your say

STILL looking for some where to see in the New Year?

Look no further than Edinburgh’s Wee Dub Festival annual NYE celebration if the music of reggae, dub, jungle and afrobeat is your thing.

For the 5th year running Wee Dub Hogmanay will be bringing a unique celebration with a conscious message - a party with friendly folks, good vibes and plenty bass.

The event will take in La Belle Angele and part of the Mash House in Hasties Close, off the Cowgate, in the heart of the Old Town party strip.

The line-up features Wee Dub friends past and present including Poland’s No 1 dubwise producer Dreadsquad aided by the powerful vocals of Dub Princess - expect a party-ready fusion of dancehall originals and remixes - and DJ WrongTom, best known for his studio work with Roots Manuva and the Ragga Twins, brings a classic UK rub-a-dub vibe.

Carlisle’s boy-done-good and Wee Dub fave Jinx In Dub will cap the party with jungle goodness.

On support duties are singer Anya Asia and Solid Steppa Sound, and a selection and bass vibrations from North Fire Sound.

Finally, in the Mash House, everyone’s favourite tropical party-starters Samedia Shebeen install their famous venue and invite Neil Templar and Mad Max to spin their deep tribal rhythms.

Wee Dub Hogmanay, La Belle Angele/The Mash House, 31 December, £12–£20, www.weedubfestival.co.uk/tickets.