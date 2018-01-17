Grave robber’s secrets to be revealed in talk

THINK you’ve heard all there is about Burke and Hare, the Capital’s infamous body-snatchers?

Janet Philp knows more.

Join her at the Royal College of Physicians, on Wednesday at 4.30pm, as she explores the history around the tale of Burke and Hare, and Dr Knox, the recipient of their shady undertakings.

Philp reveals facts about Burke never published before.

She says, “The talk is going to look at the research behind the book Burke Now and Then, a more historically accurate telling of the Burke and Hare murders.

“Through the research we discovered unknown facts about Burke, his use of drugs for pain medication and the special care they took to keep him alive long enough to execute him, before illness claimed him.

“The man is identified who was tasked with smuggling his confession out of prison and forms the only link between Burke and the grave robbing trade and we look at what became of Hare.”

Free