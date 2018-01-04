Half price a la carte at Malmaison and Hotel du Vin

CHRISTMAS and New Year may be nothing but a distant memory now, however, Malmaison on The Shore in Leith and Hotel du Vin on Bristo Place are giving diners in the Capital a reason to celebrate this month with 50% off their a la carte menus.

To take advantage of the deal all you have to do is simply download a voucher from their website.

By doing so you will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of five £500 vouchers to be used at either hotel.

The voucher is available to download now and is valid from until 3 February at the Hotel du Vin bistro or Malmaison Chez Mal brasserie.

A dedication to excellent food and drink is at the heart of Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

The seasonal menus are carefully crafted by Chef Directors John Woodward and Matt Powell, with a particular emphasis on quality ingredients.

Malmaison was established here in the Capital in 1994, as an affordable and chic hotel brand providing great style, great food and great value.

It has since grown, with 15 Malmaison hotels throughout the UK.

A pioneer of the metropolitan modern townhouse hotel, food and beverage is the heart and soul of Malmaison and drives the majority of its businesswithin the local community.

Hotel du Vin is an elegant collection of 17 town house and city centre hotels. The Edinburgh one once being a poorhouse, then asylum, then science lab, before becoming a boutique hotel.

To download your *voucher for Malmaison, go to https://r1.dotmailer-surveys.com/e53gwfbe-851xbn57

To download your *voucher for Hotel du Vin, go to https://r1.dotmailer-surveys.com/b34ise19-152rug44

Malmaison, Tower Place, reservations 0131-285 1478 / Hotel du Vin, Bristo Place, reservations 0131-285 1479