How to meet Chris Pine and the cast of Outlaw King at red carpet bash

IT’S one of the biggest cinema events of the year and at the Omni Centre on Friday 19 October, everyone is invited to get up close and personal with the stars of Outlaw King as they arrive on the red carpet ahead of the Netflix movie’s Scottish premiere.

Director David Mackenzie will be joined at the glittering bash by Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine and co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, James Cosmo and producer Gillian Berrie.

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce, played by Pine, who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.

Other cast members attending will include Josie O’Brien, Gilly Gilchrist, Stephen McCole, Victoria Liddelle, Benny Young, Clive Russell, Kathryn Howden, Ron Donachie, Meg Fraser and many more.

However, there’s little doubt that the main attraction on the night will be the arrival of Chris Pine.

The 38-year-old actor who won a whole new fan base when he starred as Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series has proved popular with film-goers.

His other credits include playing Will in Unstoppable, Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods, Toby Howard in Hell or High Water, Bernie Webber in The Finest Hours, Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Dr Alexander Murry in A Wrinkle in Time.

To be in with a chance of meeting the stars, head along to the Omni Centre tomorrow evening where Pine and his co-stars are expected to meet fans, sign autographs and pose for selfies ahead of the screening.

Stars and cast members are expected to arrive at the Greenside Place venue from 6pm, so make sure you are there early to get one of the best vantage points by securing a place in one of the three fan pens that will be set up along the red carpet.

Outlaw King will be screened in select UK cinemas and launch globally on Netflix on 9 November