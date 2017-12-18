I’m dreaming of a burlesque Christmas

IF you are looking for something a bit darker than the various fairytale worlds that inhabit theatres come the festive season, The Spiegeltent on Festival Square might just have the answer.

Fringe favourite La Clique is back with a seasonal offering, La Clique Noel, showcasing once again their trademark mix of cabaret, new burlesque, circus and contemporary vaudeville in a new, sexy, dangerous show.

David Bates, owner and producer of The Famous Spiegeltent says, “We’re home for Christmas. We’ve got some saucy seasonal treats in store this winter with some new international acts that will bend your minds and bring the fishnets to your Christmas stocking.”

Born out of the 2004 Fringe, La Clique has gone on to achieve global acclaim selling out in Sydney, New York, Montreal, Brighton, Adelaide, London and, of course, here in the Capital.

With its dysfunctional family of extraordinary new artists and don’t-miss favourites, the new show also features a scintillating live band, Dannie Bourne and La Clique Palace Orkestra, featuring Kelly Wolfgram.

The acts on the Christmas bill include the astounding Heather Holliday, fire-eating and sword-swallowing star of Limbo at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2016 and the one and only Scotty The Blue Bunny who has travelled the world with his special brand of spandex-clad spectacle.

Also featured are versatile, bohemian beauty Vicky Butterfly, young German aerialist Tim Kriegler, hula hoop master and man of many faces Craig Reid AKA Craig Strong Man, choreographer and performer with passion for the subversive and the absurd Leah Shelton, and Bernie Dieter, half of the award-winning EastEnd Cabaret, a musical comedy duo.

La Clique Noel, Spiegeltent, Festival Sq, until 6 January, from £19.50, 0131-510 0395