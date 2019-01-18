John Barrowman to bring new show to Usher Hall

TORCHWOOD and Doctor Who star John Barrowman has announced that he will play the Usher Hall later this year as part of a 12 date UK summer tour.

The entertainer will bring his new show Fabulous to the Lothian Road venue on 19 June, during which he will celebrate his 30 years on stage and screen with favourite songs and stories from his life and career.

The singer, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author most recently delighted UK audiences as he made the final three in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The Scottish-born star says, “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut in Anything Goes to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my Fabulous tour. I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday, January 23 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com