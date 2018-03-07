Judge Jules hosts dance party of the year at Usher Hall

COLOURS Classical comes to the Usher Hall on Saturday with one intention... to get Capital clubbers raving as they have never raved before.

Colours Classical was a huge success at Glasgow’s Hydro in September 2017 and now it’s Edinburgh’s turn.

At the Usher Hall, the 60-piece Scottish Festival Orchestra will play some of dance music’s most recognisable hits, with a classical twist.

The Phoenix Choir will also perform as will guest vocalists Bobbi Depasois, Emma Gillespie and Garry Greig.

The evening will be hosted by legendary DJ and producer Judge Jules who admits he is excited to be the event considering the Capital’s reputation for being a great clubbing city.

He says, “Colours is a clubbing institution so to combine it with the classical experience as a showcase for the dance music it has represented over the years is something which makes me hugely proud.”

The fusion of classical and dance music has proved particularly successful and the host is fairly clear on why he believes that may be.

“The chords generally used in dance music are just so moving and you find that a lot of people have a lot of emotion already attached to the music,” he explains.

“Most dance music is written in the minor key which brings a certain warmth to the sound, performed by an orchestra it really is an experience that lends itself perfectly to dance music.”

He continues, “Pop music, on the other hand, is less warm and I really don’t think would translate in the same way.”

He adds, “By bringing dance music to a classical venue and adding dance fans to the mix who, for the most part, have not experienced a venue like that before.... the culture clash is a truly explosive experience.

“I am expecting a memorable show that will be an unforgettable experience of a lifetime.”

Colours Classical: 20 Years of Dance Floor Anthems, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 10 March, 6pm-11pm, Strictly over 18s, £38.50 Standing and Grand Circle/£35 Upper Circle, 0131-228 1155