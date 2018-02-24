Kevin Buckle: Martin Metcalfe and the Fornicators play Voodoo Rooms

Martin Metcalfe’s bands are always entertaining whichever incarnation might be on stage and next Saturday sees an appearance by Martin Metcalfe and the Fornicators at Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms.

Martin will be performing an unplugged set of his back catalogue and there will be a signed and numbered unplugged CD as part of the ticket price.

This will be the second CD in the series which started last November and tickets and CDs can be booked at www.martinmetcalfe.com.

Support comes from Roy Moller, the Edinburgh-born poet and musician.

