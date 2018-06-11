Kids go free at Jupiter Artland Foundation

Kids go free this weekend at the Jupiter Artland Foundation in Wilkieston, making it the perfect time to take a day trip to one of Scotland’s most magical arts organisations.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary season, the West Lothian attraction is currently home to Quarry, a new site-specific, permanent commission by Phyllida Barlow.

From tomorrow, until Sunday, all under 16s will gain free entry and be able to take part in a series of art activities, crafts and fun devised especially for the weekend.

Nicky Wilson, co-founder of Jupiter Artland Foundation, says, “Ten years is a landmark moment and a huge milestone for everyone at Jupiter and our family.

“Artists and visitors often comment that Jupiter is a unique and special place and it has been our pleasure to dedicate ourselves to creating a space where contemporary art and sculpture can be enjoyed beyond the gallery walls.

“A sense of discovery is central to the experience and visitors are encouraged to explore the sculpture that responds to the landscape around us.”

Founded by philanthropist art collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson, Jupiter Artland now features 33 permanent site-specific works across 120 acres of woodland and meadows.

Each artwork’s specific site has been personally selected by the artist.

The works are set within the grounds of Bonnington House, a 17th century Jacobean Manor House and visitors are encouraged to freely explore the Artland, and discover the artworks at their own pace - the ideal way to disocver the landscaped gardens and site-specific artworks.

Kids Go Free Weekend, Jupiter Artland, Wikieston, Thursday 14-Sunday 17 June, 10am-5pm, £8.50 (Adults), due to high demand, tickets must be booked in advance at https://www.jupiterartland.org/whats-on/kids-go-free-weekend