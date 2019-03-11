London Concert Orchestra brings music of James Bond 007 to Edinburgh

ICONIC anthems one and all, the Music of Bond is to be celebrated at the Usher Hall this Autumn.

Acknowledging what has become a soundtrack of classic British film music from more than five decades, the programme will include the legendary opening numbers from movies such as From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man With The Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, A View To A Kill, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.

The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by John Rigby, will be joined on stage by the acclaimed guest singers Tim Howar, co-lead singer of Mike + The Mechanics, and West End star Louise Dearman.

The Music of Bond, Usher Hall, 19 October, 7.30pm, 0131-228 1155