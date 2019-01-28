Marvel legend Stan Lee’s signed prints on show in Edinburgh

A BRAND new collection of limited edition prints celebrating the life of Stan Lee have been gone on display at Castle Fine Art on Multrees Walk, giving fans of the late Marvel legend add something very special to their collections.

The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, and was unveiled at Castle Fine Art on Friday.

Individually hand-signed by Stan Lee before his passing, each piece of artwork features one of Marvel’s many iconic characters.

You can choose from The Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Ironman, Thor or Wolverine.

Speaking ahead of the collection launch, JC Lee, Stan Lee’s daughter, said, “I want the work that my father started to continue.

“That’s what he would want and that is what I want to carry forward.”

Paul Watson, regional sales director for Castle Fine Art added, “Through his comic books, Stan opened our eyes to a world where good will always triumph over evil.

“As we remember his legend, we are humbled to present Marvel Superheroes, a commemorative series featuring some of his most popular characters.

“We are already taking enquiries on these editions, so we’d urge anyone interested to contact the gallery now to avoid disappointment.”

However, fans will have to dig deep to own one of the coveted pieces, the six signed limited edition prints, available in boxed canvas and giclée on paper, start from £1,950 each.

Published by the UK’s leading art publisher, Washington Green Fine Art who specialise in publishing original works and limited edition collections from hundreds of acclaimed artists, the works can be viewed at its subsidiary, Castle Fine Art, the UK’s leading group of retail art galleries, founded in 1995.

Castle Fine Art, Multrees Walk, www.castlefineart.com