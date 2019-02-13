Mary Queen of Scots inspires eco fashion range

Regal togs are no longer fashion of the past as a new collection is now available inspired by Scotland’s original royal fashion icon – Mary Queen of Scots and showcased at recent catwalk show ‘Women of the Crown’.

Edinburgh Castle’s Great Hall was the historic backdrop for the venue’s first ever fashion event last week showcasing an exclusive collection by award-winning American fashion designer, Jeff Garner in co-ordination with Historic Environment Scotland.

A new capsule collection, inspired by Scotland's original Royal fashion icon ' Mary, Queen of Scots, has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland.

The organisation has now teamed up with Jeff’s international eco fashion label Prophetik to launch the powerful 13-piece collection, available in-store at Edinburgh Castle and online.

The collaboration combines detailed research of historic artefacts to produce a timeless collection in tribute to the renaissance queen who ruled Scotland from 1542 to 1567.

The royal range, with prices ranging from £4 to £90, includes statement pieces and accessories from antique-gold large stone necklaces and black Lydia Lace wrist cuffs to a leather coin purse and keyring with gold Fleur de Lys.

Head of retail Natasha Troitino, said: “We’ve seen public interest in our former monarch peak thanks to the release of the film, ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, and with that comes an international appetite for information.

Necklace Pearl Strand with Pearl Drops Lge, �90

“We’re always looking for creative ways to share our history and have taken this opportunity to explore the evolution of fashion through the ages and produce a retail range which puts a modern twist on such a historically significant time.

“With the help of international haute couture designer Jeff Garner, we’ve made fashion history accessible, with Scotland’s heritage at the heart of each design.”

Showcasing the wealth of creative talent Scotland has to offer, the retail range has been handcrafted by Scottish suppliers and brands including MYB Textiles, Crawford Henderson, Brodies Chocolates, Maggie Mowbray Millinery and Eclectic Shock Jewellery.

With inspiration flowing from Mary Queen of Scots’ 16th century style, the products feature Lydia Lace, large gemstones, pearl drops and golden Fleur de Lys.

Purse Navy with Gold Fleur De Lys, �11.00

Jeff, who has designed red carpet looks for the likes of Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Rihanna and Miley Cirus, teamed up with Historic Environment Scotland to create the collection after a chance meeting in Texas at high profile fashion event Dressed to Kilt, founded by Sean Connery’s charity Friends of Scotland.

His label Prophetik aims to bring awareness to the toxins found in commercial synthetic fashion and the health implications to the human body to allow everyone choice. And the suppliers of the new collection have used natural materials and traditional skills cultivated over centuries to championin sustainable fashion choices.

Natasha added: “It’s an opportunity for those inspired by Mary’s story and style to experience a piece of history combined with contemporary design and using centuries old craftsmanship to follow in the footsteps of arguably Scotland’s first lady of fashion.”

To view the full Women of the Crown range, visit shop.historic-scotland.gov.uk. or all items are available to buy from the Crown Shop in Edinburgh Castle.