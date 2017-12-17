Match report from 1895: the last time Hearts beat Celtic 4-0

Hearts’ stunning 4-0 league win over Celtic at Tynecastle today brought the Glasgow’s 69-game unbeaten streak to an emphatic end and was the first time the Jambos had managed such a feat since 1895. We take a look at the match report from that historic encounter.

One of the finest performances in recent memory saw Hearts thrash Celtic four goals to nil today as the visiting side’s 69-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt end.

The result was the first time the Jambos had scored four against the Hoops since 1972 and the first time they had won by four clear goals at home in the league against them in 122 years.

The latter encounter came about on 16 February 1895 when a crowd of just 8000 witnessed Hearts shatter their Glasgow opponents.

The comprehensive result went some way to Hearts being crowned 1894-95 Scottish League Champions for the very first time. Celtic finished second.

This was a fairly dominant period for Hearts over their Glasgow rivals that continued into the start of the following season - September 1895 saw the boys in maroon go one better to notch up a 5-0 away win.

Published in The Scotsman on Monday 18 February 1895, here is the match report for the historic encounter at Tynecastle in which Hearts recorded a home victory that would not be equalled for well over a century.

• ‘Heart of Mid-Lothian v. Celtic’

The important return match between the Heart of Mid-Lothian and Celtic was played at Tynecastle: and, like the previous League encounter at Parkhead, it resulted in a win for the Edinburgh team - the score being four goals to nil in their favour.

The result of the match practically gains for the Heart of Mid-Lothian the Scottish League Championship of the season - an honour which the club and players so worthily deserve. The Celtic were courting defeat when they placed on the field the mixed team which wore the colours on Saturday.

The great Dan Doyle, who stated that he was suffering from the effects of a severe cold, contented himself with the duties of linesman.

Maley, McEtheny, and Madden were also absent, their places being taken by Thom, Cassidy and McCann.

The well-known McMahon reappeared after a somewhat prolonged absence from the football field and like Begbie, who for several weeks had been announced to play for the first time since his recovery from the dangerous illness with which he was seized in October last, was accorded a welcome reception.

The ground was declared playable by Messrs Baillie and Dickson, but the game was only a minute in progress when to the great majority of the 8000 spectators present it must have been obvious that reliable play on such a pitch was impossible.

Sand, straw and sawdust lent to it a trustworthy looking surface, but what the true state of the ground was could only be fully appreciated by the players themselves, who floundered about in all directions in their vain efforts to play the game.

In such circumstances it is unnecessary to give a detailed description of the play which was altogether in favour of the winners.

They seemed possessed of much great ability, judgement and speed than their opponents, who, as on the previous Saturday, lost much of their great reputation.

It was from the result of consistent pressure, aided, perhaps, by an excusable mistake on Reynolds’ part, that Walker scored a splendid first goal for the Hearts, which McArthur strove hard to save.

Chambers had the honour of taking the second: and Walker, who was possibly the best forward on the field, got the third by another grant shot, which drew forth rounds of applause.

The Celtic meanwhile had done little to uphold their reputation, and crossed over with three goals against them.

When Kelly did not appear in the second half, there seemed small chance of the Celtic winning the match: but they fought a hard though somewhat lucky game, and by grand goalkeeping on the part of McArthur, they contrived to prevent the home team scoring, except on one occasion, when Michael picked up a return, and slipped the ball into the net.

McArthur indeed was of considerable service to his side, and without him, the Celtic would have sustained a much heavier defeat.

Result: Heart of Mid-Lothian, four goals: Celtic, nil.

Celtic: McArthur: Dunbar and Reynolds: Thom, Kelly and Cassidy: Campbell, Blessington, McCann, Divers and MacMahon

Hearts: Cox: Battles and Mirk: Begbie, Hall and Hogg: McLaren, Chambers (1), Michael (1), Walker (2) and Scott

Referee: Mr Dickson (Wishaw)

Attendance: 8000