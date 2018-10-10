Matthew Bourne’s ground-breaking Swan Lake returns to Capital

WHEN, in 1995, Matthew Bourne presented his all-male Swan Lake at Sadler’s Wells, you could say that it ruffled a few feathers in the dance world.

It went on to become the longest running ballet in the history of the West End and on Broadway.

At the Festival Theatre next week, Bourne and his company, New Adventures, once again present what, for many, remains his signature production, only this time it has a fresh look for the 21st century... and a mixed company.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production, Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston and Paule Constable will create an exciting re-imagining of the classic staging.

New Adventures’ star Will Bozier, currently dancing to great acclaim as Harry, the Pilot, in Bourne’s Cinderella (which toured to the Capital earlier this year) and former English National Ballet star Max Westwell both make their debuts in the role of The Swan.

Returning to the role of The Prince are two much-loved New Adventures principal dancers, Liam Mower, currently wowing audiences as The Angel in Cinderella, and Dominic North, acclaimed star of Edward Scissorhands and many others.

They are joined by newcomer, James Lovell, making his professional debut in the role.

The Queen will be performed by two company favourites, Nicole Kabera and Katrina Lyndon, who will also play The Girlfriend, in rotation with Freya Field and Carrie Willis.

Committed to finding and developing talent, New Adventures has been supporting young dancers on their journey into training and professional work.

Consequently, making their professional debuts in Swan Lake are Andrew Ashton, Isaac Bowry and Harry Ondrak-Wright, who all performed while still at school in the company’s 2014 ‘school’ production of Lord of the Flies.

Bourne says, “With the largest cast in our repertory, Swan Lake always gives us the opportunity to bring a wealth of new talent into the Company and I’m excited to welcome so many new dancers into the New Adventures family.

“I’m particularly thrilled to welcome cast members whose journey to this production came via our production of Lord of the Flies or through our Swan School which was designed to develop young talent for this company”.

Swan Lake, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 16-20 October, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £19-£48.50), 0131-529 6000