Meet the man Mick Jagger got to play Mick Jagger

IT’S time to walk like Jagger down Musselburgh way next month when sensational tribute act The Rolling Stones Story celebrate one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands the world has ever seen.

It promises an essential evening’s entertainment for any fan of the band.

Paul Ashworth, the world’s leading Mick Jagger double is on vocals - so good is he, Ashworth was once asked to stand in for the real Mick in a video produced by the man himself.

He has since appeared on TV all over the world and fortunately happened to be a huge Rolling Stones fan before the realisation dawned that he probably did look and sound quite a bit like the legendary singer.

Having dominated rock ’n’ roll music since the 1960s, the Stones were at the forefront of the British invasion of bands that conquered the US in 1964.

They ran neck and neck with The Beatles in the popularity stakes with the late-Sixties and early-Seventies considered by many as their Golden Age.

Their live shows are legendary and their musical legacy is up there with the very best having recorded some of the most phenomenal rock ‘n’ roll songs of all time, tracks like Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Not Fade Away, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up...to name just a few.

On 9 November at The Brunton, the Musselburgh audience will be able to relive all these classic hits and more in what has been described as ‘an exhilarating, high energy concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll.’

So take a Jumpin’ Jack Flash back in time, it might only rock ‘n’ roll, but you’ll like it.

The Rolling Stones Story, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, 9 November, 7.30pm, £22.50, 0131-665 2240