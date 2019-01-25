Musselburgh Ladies Day in the running for tourism Oscar

Musselburgh Racecourse is on the home straight to win a tourism oscar after beating off competition to be shortlisted for the glam Ladies Day event.

The East Lothian course is in the running for the title of Best Sporting Event at the Scottish Thistle Awards and was praised for its focus on sustainability and accessibility.

The Stobo Castle Ladies Day held annually in June is a sell-out race day which attracts on average 10,000 racegoers.

Judges praised the event for its focus on sustainability and accessibility as well as their successful collaboration with, events management gurus Rogue Village who have improved the experience for spectators.

They said: “The event attracts a non-traditional audience to the race track and has a significant impact on the local economy, raising the profile of the town and surrounding area.”

Musselburgh Racecourse was the first in Scotland to be awarded 5 star VisitScotland status which is has held for over a decade.

Musselburgh Racecourse senior operations and commercial manager, Sarah Montgomery, said: “Ladies Day is our flagship raceday, attracting an annual crowd of 10,000 and which has sold out in each of the last 10 years. We continue to grow the event year on year by investing in our racegoers experience and ensuring every year is better than the last.

“The event generates a major economic impact locally in East Lothian and further afield with spectators spending on catering, accommodation, transport and other services. It is know for quality and innovation and we will continue to invest in the racegoer experience by improving the quality of racing, on-course entertainment, fashion events, flowers and extensive bar and marquee facilities.”

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate success, innovation and excellence in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality industry. The Best Sporting Event category is open to any recurring sporting event involving a sporting activity whether a participating or spectator event which inspires and involves all guests, whether local or visiting.

And the racecourse is up against Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, the Stirling Scottish Marathon and Salomon Skyline Scotland.

VisitScotland director of events, Paul Bush, said: “We are delighted with the strong calibre of sporting events shortlisted for this award, which is a reflection of the excellence and innovation that makes Scotland the perfect stage for sporting events.

“This category is a chance to celebrate the contribution that sporting events make to the national economy and recognise the important role they play in providing a platform for Scotland to show off its greatest features to audiences around the world.”

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on March 14.

