No 1 ELO tribute act is coming to Edinburgh

IT’s time to say hello again to the world’s No 1 ELO tribute band next month when ELO Again visit the Usher Hall.

Described as the ultimate tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, ELO Again bring their Return To The Blue concert to the Lothian Road venue more than 40 years after the release of the seminal Out Of The Blue album.

Re-live the amazing sounds of the Electric Light Orchestra and of the 70’s.

The early 1970s were the era of glam rock and The Electric Light Orchestra epitomised this time in music history with their unique symphonic rock style and unforgettable classics.

Together, Jeff Lynne and his orchestra created pop masterpieces such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Turn To Stone and Sweet Talking Woman.

A must see for ELO fans, this production promises a dramatic taste of what a real ELO concert was like back in their heyday.

The whole experience is professionally re-enacted with accurate sound reproduction, light show and visual effects, celebrating the truly universal music of Lynne and his Orchestra.

The aim is to give audiences the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations; soaring strings and vocals, full of depth and tone.

So if you fancy reliving the age of Glam Rock in the 21st century while revelling in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style, the Usher Hall is the place to be on 19 January 2019.

That when ELO Again will bring back to life some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of a generation, including Shine A Little Love, Hold On Tight, Confusion, Don’t Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Telephone Line, Wild West Hero and Evil Woman.

You could say it’s time to Roll Over Beethoven ‘cause Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King.

ELO Again, Usher Hall Lothian Road, Saturday 19 January 2019, 7.30pm, £27.50 (under 14s £22.50), buy 10 tickets, get 11th free), 0131-228 1155