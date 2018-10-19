Outlaw King star Chris Pine tells of gruelling battle scenes

HOLLYWOOD actor Chris Pine has described the filming of brutal battle sequences for the new Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King as “chaotic and terrifying”.

The Star Trek actor has described the shooting of the Netflix movie, which featured some sequences with around 300 cast members, as “by far the most gruelling” of his career.

Pine, who was approached to play the iconic hero figure by director David Mackenzie after they worked together on Hell or High Water, has also disclosed that he was wracked with nerves about taking on the role.

Pine and Mackenzie are due in Edinburgh tonight for the Scottish premiere of what is said to be the biggest ever production to be made in Scotland. Other stars including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Howle, Tony Curran and James Cosmo are also due on the red carpet.

The film, which is due to launch globally on Netflix on November 9, follows the transformation of Robert the Bruce from a defeated nobleman to the figurehead of a fight-back against the oppressive occupation of Scotland by King Edward’s English army.

The 64 days of filming in Scotland last summer, worth at least £17.5 million for the economy, included scenes at Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune castles, Aviemore, Linlithgow Palace and Glencoe.

Pine said: “This was by far the most gruelling shoot I have ever done – not merely from the action scenes but also from the remote locations and constantly being on the move to the next place. The weather changes within seconds from sun to rain, wind and mud – we met mother nature in all her shades and it was stunning.”

Recalling the filming of the pivotal Battle of Loudon Hill scenes, Pine added: “It is rough hand-to-hand combat and the chainmail and the mud tripled it. The choreographing of 300 men in battle was incredible. Everyone went at it for every take.

“I have done a fair amount of fight scenes and usually they are pre-visualised, all mapped out so you know what is coming. Not for us here.

“Rolling four cameras, you can’t see much, so it becomes blurred with mud. It was chaotic, terrifying, and kept us all on our toes. It was incredible.”

He added: “As an American playing a Scottish icon, it was nerve wracking.”

newsen@edinburghnews.com