Paul Weller announces Edinburgh Castle gig

PAUL Weller, one time frontman of The Jam and The Style Council, is the third headline act to be added to the 2019 Castle Concerts series, the Evening News can exclusively reveal.

One of the UK’s most enduring music greats, ‘The Modfather’ as he has been nicknamed, will play the Castle Esplanade on Thursday 11 July 2019.

Paul Weller has announced an Edinburgh Castle gig. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts says, “Paul is without doubt one of the most iconic British singers of his generation.

“We are delighted to welcome the original Modfather back to the Castle this summer.”

Weller, who turned 60 in May, last played the Castle in 2013 and recently released True Meanings, his fourteenth solo album, the twenty-sixth studio album of his career, which began in 1977 with The Jam’s debut LP In the City.

Five era-defining albums followed before he experienced further recognition with The Style Council and subsequent success with numerous solo releases such as Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks.

Earlier this year Weller received Q Magazine’s Best Act in the World Today Award and was named GQ Magazine’s Songwriter of the Year.

Both accolades recognise that his versatility and creative edge has connected with fans across the generations.

He is regarded as one of the most significant players of the British Music scene over the past four decades.

Widely recognised as a cultural icon, his impact, relevance and popularity with the public, fellow musicians and critics alike remains unabated in his milestone 60th year.

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager at Edinburgh Castle says, “Paul Weller joins a stellar line-up of musical icons performing at Edinburgh Castle next year.

“We look forward to hearing Paul’s well-known hits and new material at what promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment.”

However, those waiting to hear Jam classics such as Going Underground, That’s Entertainment and A Town Called Malice shouldn’t hold their breath. Weller has been known to eschew them in favour of his more recent material.

That said, last time he played the Castle, they were all present and correct.

Weller joins Kylie Minogue and The Proclaimers who have already been announced for the 2019 Castle Concerts Series, with further acts expected to be revealed shortly. Kylie’s original Castle gig on Sunday 14 July 2019 sold out in just 15 minutes resulting in the addition of a second date the following evening.

The concerts will see her perform her first full concerts in the Capital since 1991. Likewise, The Proclaimers added a second night when their first Castle Concert sold out in under an hour leaving many fans disappointed. They will now play Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019.

Tickets for Paul Weller at the Castle, priced £47.50, go on sale Friday 30 November, 9am from www.ticketmaster.com and 0844-844 0444.