Pitch Perfect meets Trainspotting in new film from Broxburn director

Broxburn-born director Michael Caton-Jones has started the cameras rolling on a feature film adaptation of the 1998 novel The Sopranos by author Alan Warner.

The shoot will take place entirely in Scotland with scenes being filmed on Charlotte Square today.

Michael, who bought the movie rights for the novel 20 years ago said it had been a labour of love but he was glad to be finally making the movie on home soil.

“Since optioning Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos in 1998, the project’s development has been a labor of love, and I am absolutely thrilled to be making the film now,” he said. “It was always fundamental that the spirit of these fantastic, strong female characters was brought to life accurately — and our six hugely talented young actresses are doing that in spades.

“I am also ecstatic to return to Scotland, my homeland, to shoot this particular film.”

The Memphis Belle and Basic Instinct 2 director plans to use locations across the country for the, as yet untitled, film.

The office of software development training company Code Clan, based on Castle Terrace got a new look as the film crew transformed the building into a 90’s police station.

Set in Scotland in the 1990s and taking place over the course of a single day, Caton-Jones’ film follows the choir of Catholic schoolgirls who are in Edinburgh for a music competition but are more interested in “going mental” — drinking, partying and hooking up — than in winning the competition.

A cult hit in Britain, Mr Warner’s novel has previously been turned into a stage play by Lee Hall.

Sony Pictures International Productions is producing the film together with Caton-Jones’ Four Point Play Pictures and Sigma Films, in association with Screen Scotland.

Screen Scotland’s Jennifer Armitage said: “We are delighted to be supporting the film adaptation of Alan Warner’s iconic novel The Sopranos. This coming of age story of young women in Scotland has captivated audiences for many years, both in the original novel and its adaptation for stage. While the world has transformed since the 1990s, the wit and energy of The Sopranos is as fresh, and as raw, as ever. This is a wonderful opportunity for bold performances by a cast of young women, challenging conventional perceptions and portrayals of women in film.”

Award winning Tinsel Town and Game of Thrones actress Kate Dickie will star in the film alongside a host of young Scottish acting talent including Tallulah Grieve and Eve Austin.

Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly, who most recently wrote the music and lyrics for John McPhail’s Anna and the Apocalypse, are the music producers on the project.

Head of Film Edinburgh Rosie Ellison, said: “The production team for the upcoming Sopranos film have been shooting on the streets of Edinburgh all week, and it’s been a treat to see the crew in various locations around our city.” The film will be given a different name than the book to avoid confusion with the American mobster series The Sopranos,