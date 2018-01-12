Playhouse set to bop under the moon of love

WITH their Teddy suites, crepe soled brothel-creepers and DA hairstyles, Showaddywaddy may have looked the epitome of 1950’s rock’n’roll but were in fact formed in 1973, launched upon a nostalgic public in much the same way as many of today’s chart-toppers, by winning a TV talent show, namely ITV’s New Faces.

Originally an eight-piece, an amalgamation of the bands Choise and the Golden Hammers, Showaddywaddy won New Faces and although they were later runners-up in the All Winners Final, that didn’t stop them becoming an instant hit with the record-buying public.

Hey Rock and Roll, their first single, reached No 2 in 1974, followed by a further 22 hits. The last being as late as 1982.

Covering songs from the 50s and the early 60s, such as Three Steps to Heaven, Heartbeat, Under the Moon of Love, and Dancin’ Party they made their mark regulalry in the Top 10, and enjoyed a resurgence in the late 70s with more covers, including Blue Moon and Pretty Little Angel Eyes.

Their last song to chart, Who Put the Bomp, only managed to reach No 37 in 1982 but their live appeal continues as anyone at The Playhouse on Saturday, when all the old favourites are sure to have them dancing in the aisles, will discover.

Described by some as ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band in The World’, it’s a bold claim the band believe they more than live up to having sold more than 20 million records.

Last year, Showaddywaddy also claimed the title of Hardest Working Band for a second year running, with a live show that is dynamic and uplifting, and features all their biggest hits.

Romeo Challenger, one of the founding members of Showaddywaddy, says, “The fans have always been amazing. It’s nice now when we do gigs to get the chance to meet those fans after a show, some of them have been waiting 40 years for the opportunity.”

So, get yourself a boppin’ to the world’s greatest rock’n’roll band’s dancin’ party while you’ve got what it takes.

Showaddywaddy, Playhouse, Greenside Place, Saturday, 7.30pm, £24.50-£49.50, 0844-871 3014