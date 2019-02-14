Popular Edinburgh Italian restaurant Nonna’s Kitchen up for sale

After nearly a decade of delighting diners with a authentic Mediterranean fare served-up with a dollop of quintessential Italian family warmth, Edinburgh destination restaurant Nonna’s Kitchen will close.

Owners, the Stornaiuolo family have maintained a strong presence in the Capital restaurant scene over the last 33 years and now with retirement and new projects on the horizon, the prime restaurant spot is up for sale.

Since opening in 2010, two generations have worked alongside one another but Mimmo and Carmela Stornaiuolo are ready to hang up their apron strings and retire, whilst their son Gino is on the cusp of a new collaborative operation with plans to open in Edinburgh later this year.

Given its name - Nonna is Italian for grandmother - the Morningside restaurant specialised in comforting, but refined Italian favourites from Ravioli all’ Ortolano to Risotto Funghi Porcini.

The owners ran renowned Italian restaurant Patio on Hanover Street from 1986 to 2008, before their move to the south side of Edinburgh and have since built up a loyal base of diners who have spent the last nine years returning time and again for the quality Italian food.

The 1,443 square feet Victorian tenement property is set up for 42 covers at a premium of £150,000 including leasehold interest and all fixtures and fittings,.

And according to property agents Cornerstone, who are handling the sale, the soon-to-be vacant restaurant, is in a prime city location.

Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone, added: “This 42 cover restaurant, in arguably one of the best trading spots in Edinburgh, is presented to the market with a consistently strong turnover and impressive profit level.

“This is an excellent trading location in one of the best neighbourhoods in Edinburgh.

Although currently trading as a successful Italian restaurant it would certainly suit a variety of different international cuisines and trading styles.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital