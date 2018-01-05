Pre-theatre tipple makes family of strangers at Kin

HEADING to see the latest show or your favourite band at The Playhouse any time soon?

Until now, theatre-goers have been spoiled for choice when it comes to pre-show dining, just look at the number of eateries surrounding the venue.

Now there’s a new place to go for a pre-theatre tipple, Kin.

The team at Kin are offering theatre-goers a tantalising pre-theatre tipple when they present their theatre ticket or ticket stub at the bar.

To take advantage of the offer simply show your ticket or ticket stub at the bar for the show running at The Playhouse that evening and you will receive Buch and Bax’s signature Beards & Blazers cocktail for only £6.

The cosy basement bar is the perfect place from which to anticipate the evening ahead or in which to conduct your post-show discussions.

Pop in pre-theatre for an after dinner digestif and a Beards & Blazers to take away and enjoy at your own leisure, or retire to the comfort of Kin’s Barony Street home for refreshment after the show.

Kin’s award-winning Beards & Blazers cocktail is an ambrosial combination of apple funk, triple blended tea, CO2 and Southern Comfort 100 Proof.

The sweet tea concoction sits on the venue’s innovative and evolving cocktail menu. There’s also a selected wine list and rotational tap beer.

Also available is a concise bar menu of small snacks and nibbles served from the bars upstairs neighbour, Seasons Restaurant.

Kin sits at the heart of the Capital’s cultural district, just off Broughton Street.

Dog friendly and with a warm atmosphere, their ethos is simple; enjoy the hospitality and while you may enter a stranger, hopefully you will leave as family.