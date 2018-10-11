Refinery throws fancy dress party for pets

THANKS to the American tradition of Trick or Treat, Hallowe’en is now a time for donning fancy dress and letting your hair down.

Now your pet pooch can get in on the act too.

Following the popularity of previous events at The Refinery, the original Puppy & Prosecco Party returns to the St Andrew Square eatery on Sunday 28 October and this time there’s a spooky theme, it’s a Hallowe’en special.

Between 3pm and 5pm visitors to the restaurant who bring their canine best friend will find them spoiled with ‘doggy treats and a doggy goody bag’ while they themselves sip on a glass of Prosecco.

Situated in the heart of the Capital, The Refinery is a laid back but glamorous hub in the city’s thriving drinking and dining quarter

Combining industrial sophistication with Scottish comforts, it’s an escape from the everyday, even more so on the 28th as the venue are encouraging those attending the Puppy & Prosecco Party to dress their fur babies in fancy dress for the occasion. There’s even a prize for the winner.

So if you have a budding Count Dogula, a Hanibal Lurcher or maybe your pooch is called Chucky, this could be their moment in the limelight.

And if you are feeling peckish watching you pet enjoying all those treats, take a voyage of discovery with The Refinery’s new seasonal menu featuring flavours from around the world and seasonal Autumnal ingredients, all accompanied by a unique collection of cocktails, beers and wines.

Spread over two floors with a library bar, outdoor terrace and a variety of areas, The Refinery is open Monday to Thursday, 8am until midnight, Fridays 8am until 1am, Saturdays 9am until 1am, and Sundays 9am until 10pm.

Puppy & Prosecco Party, The Refinery, St Andrew Square, Sunday 28 October, 3pm-5pm, 0333-210 0017