S Club join Boyzone, 5ive, B*witched and more at Edinburgh 90s gig

NINETIES Pop legends S Club have confirmed they’ll be playing Scotfest at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston this summer.

The pop band now known as S Club 3 recently released their first new single, Family, in 14 years and can’t wait to perform at the family friendly nostalgia fest at the Royal Highland Centre on 6 and 7 July.

They’re sure to get the crowd bopping away to hits including Don’t Stop Movin and Never Had A Dream Come True when they performs alongside headliners Boyzone, The Jacksons, 5ive, B*witched, Liberty X, East 17, Five Star, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and more at the family friendly fest.

Although in its first year. Scotfest is shaping up to be Scotland’s second biggest music festival with a capacity of 35,000 a day.

Organisers are making sure they cater for all the family with a Kids Zone, Petrolheads Zone and Carnival as well as offering fresh food from local suppliers and camping options from £10 upwards.

Festival boss Mark Bennett says, “We’re delighted to announce the addition of S Club to the bill and can’t wait to boogie away to their hits. As we know, there’s nothing like an S Club Party.”

The band now consists as a three piece with Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh taking to the stage.

The Friday 6 July bill includes The Jacksons, Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers, Five Star, SClub, David Lee Andrews, Tam Scott, Dionne Hickey and will be hosted by David Mutch.

The Saturday 7 July line-up features headliners Boyzone, B*Witched, East 17, Five and Liberty X.

Tickets for Scotfest are now available from http://scotfestuk.com/​ Adult day tickets start at £48 and tickets for children under 5 are free.

Gates to the main arena open at 2pm on the Friday and 10am on the Saturday and the venue is easily reached by car, bus and tram.