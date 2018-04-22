Secret Edinburgh party for cast and crew of Avengers: Infinity War

A SECRET party for cast and crew who worked on the Avengers film is set to be held in Edinburgh.

The Infinity War blockbuster which was partly shot on the streets of the Capital has its world premiere this week.

And according to reports at the weekend, makers Marvel have lined up an Edinburgh celebration on Friday for the 400 crew members who worked for six weeks on the movie in Scotland.

An insider told the Sunday Mail: “The crew have been told to save the date May 4 in their diaries for a massive party in Edinburgh.

“Sadly, Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen won’t be there but there is talk that Benedict Cumberbatch is in Edinburgh at the same time and may make it. There’s also a suggestion that Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, will be there.

“The word is that Marvel are all for hosting a huge party to celebrate Infinity War’s release and thank the crew for the weeks of long and intense shoots.”