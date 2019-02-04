Sing-a-long with The Greatest Showman

IT’S nearly time to warm up the vocal cords and get ready to cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible, with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

A totally different way to enjoy this new smash hit movie comes to the Festival Theatre on Wednesday 17 April, when it will be time to sing-a-long.

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman is a unique interactive show that rolls into town as part of a nationwide UK tour.

So, dress up in your best top hat and tails, add a beard if you fancy, and away you go on the best night you can have with your friends with full permission to sing your heart out.

“Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman is much more than ‘just a film’,” says producer Ben Freedman, “It’s an event, an interactive experience and the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”

Each performance, there will be two at the Festival Theatre, starts with a host who warms up the audience, trains them how to interact with the movie using the contents of their free props bag and explains when to heckle in all the right places.

They also judge the fancy dress competition.

The sing-a-long-a was allegedly born in an old people’s home in Inverness. The nurses wanted to involve the residents in an interactive group therapy.

They decided to screen Seven Brides For Seven Brothers and gave out song sheets so that everyone could sing-a-long.

The idea was then developed for the Sound of Music and Sing-a-long-a Grease and Rocky Horror Show followed.

Now, finally, comes the dream union, The Greatest Showman and Sing-a-long-a.

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Wednesday 17 April, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £17.50, 0131-529 6000

Please note this is a screening of the movie not a live stage show. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes including 20 minute interval