Smash hit musical Matilda to get Scottish premiere in Capital

CALLING all maggots. It's time to meet Miss Trunchball as the smash hit West End and Broadway musical Matilda prepares for its Scottish premiere at The Playhouse, in 2019.

Inspired by the Roald Dahl books, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical swept the board at the 2012 Olivier Awards, with a record-breaking seven awards, and won four Tony Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater on Broadway.

Commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at the RSC’s Stratford-upon-Avon home in November 2010, Matilda The Musical transferred to London’s West End in October 2011 and to Broadway two years later.

Now the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical Matilda has now been seen by more than 7.7 million people .

Capital audiences will join them when it runs at The Playhouse from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 27 April 2019.

Tickets go on general sale on 23 March at 8am. The first 100 bookers at The Playhouse box office will each receive a Matilda gift.