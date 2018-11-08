Staggs in running for UK pub of year as it turns 160

EVERY year, CAMRA’s experts travel the length and breadth of the UK in search of the country’s best local boozer.

Drawing up a shortlist based on atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and quality of beer, the Campaign For Real Ale volunteers narrow the hopefuls down to just four bars and this year, Staggs Bar in Musselburgh have made the cut.

Staggs now have the chance to win the National Pub of the Year title for 2018 - winner to be revealed in February 2019.

Staggs Bar, also known as The Volunteer Arms on Musselburgh’s North High Street has been run by the same family for more than 150 years - they are currently celebrating their 160th anniversary.

The bar and snug are traditional with wooden floors, wood panelling and mirrors from defunct local breweries.

The more modern lounge opens at the weekend. The real ales, mostly hoppy and pale but often with one darker, change regularly.

CAMRA’s Sarah Crawford, says, “I’m delighted the Volunteer Arms (Staggs) has made it through to the final of CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition - it really deserves the recognition, and its fantastic to see the hard work of the team rewarded.

“It’s such a welcoming, family orientated pub and popular both within the community, and those who make a special journey just to visit.”

Staggs celebrate their birthday with a three day extravaganza beginning the 21 November with an Oakham Ales Tap Take Over; enjoy three days of reduced prices on Oakham Ales.

The following day, a special Quiz night will be held. Starting at 7.30pm, make sure you stick around for the ‘match the baby photo to the bar staff’ round. Entrance is £1 per head with proceeds going to First Step Community Project.

Finally on 23 November, a one-off Bring Back Gin Night in the lounge bar will be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of some special G&Ts and gin cocktails from 7.30pm.