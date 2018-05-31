Stars back Edinburgh songstress’ gender gap track

Edinburgh singer-songwriter Elle Exxe has teamed up with a host of sporting and community champions to face gender inequality in the music industry head-on.

Electro-pop track Queen has already generated a swell of support on social media and has been backed by a team of famous faces.

Olympic medallists Rebecca Adlington and Beth Tweddle, paralympians Hannah Cockroft, Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe and Commonwealth Games medallist Louise Sugden all star in the music video.

One scene was even filmed by Edinburgh’s own Olympic hero, six-time gold medallist Chris Hoy.

Recent research has revealed only one in every 50 songs played on the radio in the UK were fully written, performed and produced by women – a statistic Elle is determined to address.

Elle Exxe, the stage name of Linda Harrison, said that gender equality battles are being fought in boardrooms and on television screens every day but the UK’s music industry simply isn’t keeping up.

She said: “My Queen music video is the best thing I’ve ever done – I can’t watch it without crying tears of happiness. Less than two per cent of songs we hear on the radio have been fully created by women – from conception to writing to production, mixing and mastering – that makes Queen a super-rare find.

“I love working with men but it’s so weird that there are tonnes of songs produced by all-male teams and yet there are hardly any all-female creations to balance it out.

“I want to promote female unity and inspire ladies of all ages to get out there and build the lives they want for themselves. I was so inspired by all the amazing women that helped me make this track.

“The video features an incredible list of inspirational women from Paralympic, Olympic and Commonwealth medallists to television presenters, songwriters, DJs and producers.

“It is so powerful, so beautiful to have all these women on screen supporting a message that is incredibly important to women everywhere.”

The unsigned artist, who grew up in Ravelston, is engaged to TV presenter and wheelchair basketball champion Ade Adepitan, MBE. It was through his contacts she managed to garner the support of the country’s sporting icons.

TV presenters Gabby Logan and Clare Balding also took part.

Clare Balding said: “It was great to be involved in such a powerful and uplifting anthem alongside all of these amazing ladies.”

The track, available on Elle Exxe’s Youtube channel, was written and directed by the 27-year-old with production support from Olga Fitzroy, Katie Tavini and Alicja Romanowska. Olga has previously worked with Coldplay and Dua Lipa. Elle Exxe’s video for Queen wracked up hundreds of views in just a matter of hours, an impressive feat for any unsigned artist.

