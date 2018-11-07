Talking Sheep bring spooky Edinburgh tales to life

Have your say

LOCAL amateur theatre company Talking Sheep bring Dark City, a collection of the Capital’s spookiest tales to The Vault on Merchant Street from Wednesday 21 November to Saturday 24 November.

Staged by acclaimed Edinburgh playwright and local Portobello man Mark Meiklejohn, Dark City is a series of dramatisations of dark and spooky tales of Edinburgh.

Tales include Burke and Hare and The Devil and Major Weir, among others, brought back to life by the crème de la crème of actors from the Talking Sheep stable.

With a surreal and atmospheric sound score specially composed for the show and an ethereal choir, it promises to be a night that will thrill and enthral in equal measure.

Dark City, The Vault, Merchant Street, 21-24 November, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm), £10 or text 07939 042 514 to reserve a ticket