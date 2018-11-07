The Atik at Tollcross to be transformed into an enchanted forest

MAGICAL club night Foreverland brings The Enchanted Forest Rave to the Capital on Saturday 17 November.

With a bespoke stage build, weird and wonderful creatures parading plus quality garage DJs and live performances, it’s promising to be a night at The Atik, West Tollcross, you’ll never forget.

Foreverland’s Enchanted Forest Rave boasts internationally renowned headline DJs and live acts from the worlds of garage and jungle and is an immersive production.

Walkabout characters and mythical beast puppeteers will roam the venues, LED and pyrotechnic displays will mesmerize alongside inflatable creatures, CO2 and confetti cannons, and eye-popping face and body painters.

Flowers and plants will hang from the ceilings and a new custom build DJ risers and stage sets have been designed to look like a crumbling abandoned temple laden with foliage.

Described as an ‘immersive adult playground’, Foreverland started in Bournemouth in 2015 and by 2018, it had toured to over 20 locations across the UK.

In its early days, it played its part in the grime revival, booking acts like Stormzy before his career went stratospheric, and more recently, it has played a very real part in the UKG revival thanks to booking quality acts like Artful Dodger, Jaguar Skills, General Levy, Cause & Affect, Royal T, Flava D and more.

Each event is guaranteed to feel like a mini-festival, taking revellers back to the joys of youth but with an adult soundtrack.

Encouraging people to stay young and carefree and fully give themselves over to the theme of the party, expect surprises that place clubbers in the middle of another world entirely.

Foreverland: The Enchanted Forest Rave, The Atik, West Tollcross, Saturday 17 November, 10pm-3am, £14-£30, www.eventbrite.com