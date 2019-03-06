The Flaming Lips bring The Soft Bulletin to Edinburgh's Usher Hall

AMERICAN rock band The Flaming Lips are set to revisit The Soft Bulletin, their acclaimed ninth studio album, at the Usher Hall on Thursday, 5 September.

Released in 1999, the album saw the band take a change in direction, introducing a layered symphonic sound.

Now considered by many to be the Flaming Lips's masterpiece the album track-listing which fans can expect to hear at the Usher Hall is Race for the Prize, A Spoonful Weighs a Ton, The Spark That Bled, Slow Motion, What Is the Light?, The Observer, Waitin' for a Superman, Suddenly Everything Has Changed, The Gash, Feeling Yourself Disintegrate, Sleeping on the Roof and Buggin'.

Tickets for the concert priced £32.50, £35 and £37.50 go on sale on Friday, 8 March, at 10am. No more than six per person. Over 14s only (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.